BTS’s “Make It Proper” Becomes Their 29th Full Group MV To Surpass 100 Million Views

One other certainly one of BTS’s music movies has hit the 100 million view mark!

On December 9 at roughly 1:47 p.m. KST, the music video for BTS’s “Make It Proper” that includes Lauv surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. The video was launched on October 18, 2019 at 6 p.m. KST, that means it took one 12 months, one month, and simply over 20 days to attain the milestone.

The MV is now BTS’s 29th full group music video to succeed in 100 million views after “Dope,” “Hearth,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “Boy in Luv,” “Save Me,” “Not At present,” “Spring Day,” “DNA,” “Hazard,” “I Want U,” “Conflict of Hormone,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “Faux Love,” “IDOL,” “Simply One Day,” “We Are Bulletproof Pt. 2,” “Run,” “Boy With Luv,” “No Extra Dream,” “Airplane Pt. 2 (Japanese model),” “ON” (Kinetic Manifesto Movie : Come Prima), “ON,” “IDOL (feat. Nicki Minaj),” “Black Swan,” “Keep Gold,” “Dynamite,” “Life Goes On,” and the b-side model of “Dynamite.”

Congratulations to BTS! Try the MV beneath!