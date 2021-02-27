BTS’s “Map Of The Soul: 7” Certified Gold In The United Kingdom

BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” has gone gold within the United Kingdom!

On February 26, the British Phonographic Trade confirmed that “Map of the Soul: 7” has obtained an official gold BRIT certification. In keeping with the BPI’s certification requirements, albums are licensed gold at 100,000 items offered.

That is BTS’s third album to go gold within the United Kingdom, following “Love Your self: Reply” and “Map of the Soul: Persona.” The group at present has eight silver-certified albums within the UK in addition to three silver-certified singles. BTS’s “Dynamite” was additionally the primary single from a Korean group to go gold within the United Kingdom.

“Map of the Soul: 7” is BTS’s fourth Korean-language studio album, launched on February 21, 2020 with the title observe “ON.”

Congratulations to BTS!