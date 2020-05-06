BTS’s “Map Of The Soul: 7” Continues To Rank In Top 40 Of Billboard 200 For 10th Week

BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” is spending one other week within the Top 40 of the Billboard 200!

On Might 5, Billboard launched its charts for the week ending on Might 9. BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” is now at No. 36 on the chart, which ranks the preferred albums throughout all genres in the USA. That is the album’s 10th week on the chart!

“Map of the Soul: 7” holds on to the primary place spot on the World Albums chart for its ninth non-consecutive week. It additionally takes No. four on the Impartial Albums chart and No. 53 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart.

BTS is at No. eight on the Artist 100 chart, and so they stay at No. 1 on the Social 50, now of their 177th week on the prime.

Congratulations to BTS!