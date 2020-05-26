BTS’s “Map Of The Soul: 7” Goes Gold In France

BTS’s newest album has reached gold certification in France!

The Nationwide Syndicate of Phonographic Publishing has introduced that BTS’s February 2020 album “Map of the Soul: 7” has gone gold in France.

To realize gold certification within the nation, an album should attain 50,000 models of equal gross sales.

L’album “Map of the Soul : 7” de BTS est certifié Or ! ? 50 000 équivalents ventes ? Bravo ! ? pic.twitter.com/mg3OAvY5Hn — Le SNEP (@snep) Could 25, 2020

BTS turned the primary Korean group to realize gold certification in France final December when “Map of the Soul: Persona” went gold. They’re now the primary Korean group with two gold-certified albums in France!

Congratulations to BTS!