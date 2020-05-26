General News

BTS’s “Map Of The Soul: 7” Goes Gold In France

May 26, 2020
BTS’s newest album has reached gold certification in France!

The Nationwide Syndicate of Phonographic Publishing has introduced that BTS’s February 2020 album “Map of the Soul: 7” has gone gold in France.

To realize gold certification within the nation, an album should attain 50,000 models of equal gross sales.

BTS turned the primary Korean group to realize gold certification in France final December when “Map of the Soul: Persona” went gold. They’re now the primary Korean group with two gold-certified albums in France!

Congratulations to BTS!

