BTS’s “Map Of The Soul: 7” Goes Silver In The United Kingdom

BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” has reached silver certification within the United Kingdom!

On Might 1, the BRIT Awards introduced that “Map of the Soul: 7” has been licensed silver by the British Phonographic Business (BPI). The album was launched on February 21 and options the title observe “ON.” It beforehand debuted on the album chart of the United Kingdom’s Official Charts at No. 1, making BTS the primary Korean artist to prime the chart twice.

? It topped the album charts earlier within the 12 months, and now ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ by @BTS_twt has gone #BRITcertified Silver! ? pic.twitter.com/CwJMth6Lpa — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) Might 1, 2020

For an album to obtain a silver award from the BPI, it should attain 60,000 models in gross sales.

That is BTS’s fourth album to go silver within the United Kingdom, following “Love Your self: Reply,” “Map of the Soul: Persona,” and “Love Your self: Tear.” Their single “Boy With Luv” that includes Halsey was additionally licensed silver in February.

Congratulations to BTS!