BTS’s “Map Of The Soul: 7” Scores No. 1 On Mid-2020 List Of Top Physical Album Sales In United States; NCT 127’s “Neo Zone” Takes No. 4

BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” is the highest-selling bodily album within the United States in 2020 thus far, whereas NCT 127 grabs the No. 4 spot with “Neo Zone”!

On July 9, Nielsen Music launched its Mid-Yr Report for 2020, primarily based on the monitoring interval of January Three to July 2.

BTS grabs No. 2 on the record of the Top 5 Style Artists within the Pop class. This rating is predicated on album gross sales, monitor equal albums (TEA), and on-demand audio streaming equal albums (SEA).

Top 5 Pop Style Artists

1. Billie Eilish – 1.676 million album gross sales, TEA, and on-demand SEA

2. BTS – 1.417 million

3. Taylor Swift – 1.328 million

4. Justin Bieber – 1.129 million

5. Halsey – 1.009 million

BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” is available in ninth on the rankings of Top 10 Albums, which is predicated on album gross sales, music gross sales, on-demand audio streams, and on-demand video streams.

Top 10 Albums (Total Equal Album Models)

1. Lil Child’s “My Flip” – 1.467 million whole album-equivalent consumption

2. The Weeknd’s “After Hours” – 1.423 million

3. Lil Uzi Vert’s “Everlasting Awake” – 1.374 million

4. Roddy Ricch’s “Please Excuse Me for Being Delinquent” – 1.352 million

5. Publish Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding” – 1.140 million

6. Unhealthy Bunny’s “YHLQMDLG” – 927,000

7. Eminem’s “Music to Be Murdered By” – 855,000

8. Justin Bieber’s “Adjustments” – 854,000

9. BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” – 842,000

10. Billie Eilish’s “When We All Fall Asleep, The place Do We Go?” – 798,000

“Map of the Soul: 7” is the album with probably the most gross sales within the United States within the first half of 2020, with 552,000 copies offered throughout all codecs. This chart is predicated on bodily gross sales and digital album downloads and never total equal album models (which along with album gross sales, additionally contains album equal songs from downloads and music streaming quantity).

Billboard reviews that 96 % of the gross sales of “Map of the Soul: 7” is from bodily CDs (528,000 copies), whereas the remaining 4 % is from digital album gross sales.

NCT 127’s “Neo Zone” grabs No. Eight in whole gross sales (196,000 copies of bodily and digital albums) and No. 4 in bodily albums alone (170,000 copies).

Top 10 Albums (Whole Sales)

1. BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” – 552,000

2. The Weeknd’s “After Hours” – 407,000

3. Halsey’s “Manic” – 266,000

4. Woman Gaga’s “Chromatica” – 264,000

5. Kenny Chesney’s “Right here and Now” – 249,000

6. Eminem’ “Music to Be Murdered By” – 226,000

7. Billie Eilish’s “When We All Fall Asleep, The place Do We Go?” – 198,000

8. NCT 127’s “Neo Zone” – 196,000

9. Justin Bieber’s “Adjustments” – 187,000

10. Harry Types’s “Advantageous Line” – 166,000

Top 10 Physical Albums

1. BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” – 528,000

2. Kenny Chesney’s “Right here and Now” – 219,000

3. Halsey’s “Manic” – 174,000

4. NCT 127’s “Neo Zone” – 170,000

5. Billie Eilish’s “When We All Fall Asleep, The place Do We Go?” – 143,000

6. Justin Bieber’s “Adjustments” – 140,000

7. The Weeknd’s “After Hours” – 134,000

8. James Taylor’s “American Normal” – 129,000

9. Harry Types’s “Advantageous Line” – 128,000

10. Woman Gaga’s “Chromatica” – 117,000

Billboard reviews that BTS can be the highest promoting artist within the United States this 12 months thus far in terms of the general album gross sales (bodily CDs and digital album downloads) of their total catalog, as they’ve offered 757,000 copies of their albums within the first half of 2020. 720,000 of these gross sales have been bodily albums.

Congratulations to BTS and NCT 127!

