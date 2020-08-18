BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7 -The Journey-” Soars To Top 20 Spot On Billboard 200

BTS’s Japanese album has soared to new heights on the Billboard 200!

On August 17 native time, Billboard introduced that BTS’s newest Japanese launch “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” has grabbed No. 14 this week on the Billboard 200, which ranks the hottest albums in the United States throughout all genres.

The album was beforehand solely obtainable as a digital obtain, and it’s re-entered the chart after its bodily CD version got here out on August 7.

“Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” is BTS’s fourth Japanese full album and contains 13 songs in complete, with Japanese variations of many of their Korean tracks and two new unique Japanese songs. It beforehand entered the Billboard 200 for the week ending in July 25, taking No. 115.

With “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” returning to the Billboard 200 at No. 14, BTS now has six albums which have entered the Top 20. The listing additionally contains their 4 albums that hit No. 1: “Love Your self: Tear,” “Love Your self: Reply,” “Map of the Soul: Persona,” and “Map of the Soul: 7,” in addition to their 2017 mini album “Love Your self: Her” which achieved No. 7.

The Billboard 200 chart, dated August 22, will probably be posted in full on Billboard’s web site on August 18.

Congratulations to BTS!

