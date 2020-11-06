General News

BTS’s “MIC Drop” Goes Silver In The UK

November 6, 2020
BTS’s “MIC Drop” has acquired silver certification in the UK!

The British Phonographic Business shared on November 6 that “MIC Drop” has now gone silver. Singles are licensed as silver in the UK once they obtain 200,000 models.

“MIC Drop” was first launched as a part of the group’s 2017 mini album “Love Your self: Her” and an prolonged model of the favored remix by Steve Aoki seems on BTS’s 2018 compilation album “Love Your self: Reply.” It’s now BTS’s third single to succeed in silver certification in the UK, following “Boy With Luv” (that includes Halsey) and “Dynamite.”

BTS additionally has two gold-certified albums in the UK (“Love Your self: Reply” and “Map of the Soul: Persona“) and 4 extra which have achieved silver certification (“Face Your self,” “Love Your self: Tear,” “Map of the Soul: 7,” and “Love Your self: Her.”).

Congratulations to BTS!

