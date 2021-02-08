General News

BTS’s “MIC Drop” Remix Becomes Their 4th MV To Hit 850 Million Views

February 8, 2021
1 Min Read

BTS’s “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)” music video now has over 850 million views!

On February 7 at roughly 3 p.m. KST, the music video for the “MIC Drop” remix reached 850 million views on YouTube, changing into BTS’s fourth music video to take action after “DNA,” “Boy With Luv,” and “Pretend Love.”

The “MIC Drop” remix MV was launched on November 24, 2017, that means that it took round three years and two months, and 13 days for the music video to hit the milestone.

Watch the music video once more!

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.