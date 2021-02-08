BTS’s “MIC Drop” Remix Becomes Their 4th MV To Hit 850 Million Views

BTS’s “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)” music video now has over 850 million views!

On February 7 at roughly 3 p.m. KST, the music video for the “MIC Drop” remix reached 850 million views on YouTube, changing into BTS’s fourth music video to take action after “DNA,” “Boy With Luv,” and “Pretend Love.”

The “MIC Drop” remix MV was launched on November 24, 2017, that means that it took round three years and two months, and 13 days for the music video to hit the milestone.

Watch the music video once more!