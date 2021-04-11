General News

BTS’s “MIC Drop” Remix Becomes Their 5th MV To Hit 900 Million Views

April 11, 2021
Only a few days after hitting the 900 million mark with “Pretend Love,” BTS has achieved it once more!

On April 11 at 9:21 a.m. KST, BTS’s music video for “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) surpassed 900 million views on YouTube, making it the group’s fifth music video to take action after “DNA,” “Boy With Luv,” “Dynamite,” and “Pretend Love.”

BTS initially launched the music video for “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)” on November 24, 2017 at 6 p.m. KST, that means that it took the music simply over three years, 4 months, and 17 days to achieve the milestone.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch the highly effective music video for “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)” once more under:

