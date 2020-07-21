BTS’s “MIC Drop” Remix Becomes Their 5th MV To Reach 700 Million Views

One other of BTS’s music movies has hit the 700 million mark!

On July 21 at roughly 1:50 a.m. KST, the music video for “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)” surpassed 700 million views on YouTube. That is BTS’s fifth music video to achieve this milestone after “DNA,” “Boy With Luv,” “Faux Love,” and “IDOL.”

The music video for the “MIC Drop” remix was launched on November 24, 2017, that means that the MV reached the milestone in about two years and eight months.

Congratulations to BTS!

Take a look at the extreme MV for “MIC Drop” beneath!