BTS’s “MIC Drop” Remix Becomes Their 5th MV To Reach 750 Million Views

BTS now has 5 music movies which have hit 750 million views on YouTube!

The music video for BTS’s “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)” was launched on November 24, 2017, after the unique music was included on their mini album “Love Your self: Her.” On September 26 at 5:16 a.m. KST, the MV hit 750 million views.

The “MIC Drop” remix MV is now BTS’s fifth music video to attain the feat, following “DNA,” “Boy With Luv,” “Pretend Love,” and “IDOL.”

