BTS’s New Album “BE” Soars Past 2 Million Sales In Less Than 24 Hours

BTS’s newest album is off to a formidable begin!

On November 20 at 2 p.m. KST, BTS made their highly-anticipated return with their new album “BE (Deluxe Version)” and its accompanying title observe “Life Goes On.”

The next morning, Massive Hit Leisure introduced that in accordance with Hanteo Chart knowledge, “BE (Deluxe Version)” had already bought over 2 million copies throughout the first 20 hours of its launch.

Notably, the album bought over 1 million copies throughout the first half-hour of its launch at 2 p.m., making it the quickest album to succeed in the milestone in Hanteo Chart historical past, and it went on to promote over 1.95 million copies in its official first day of gross sales on November 20 KST.

“BE (Deluxe Version)” and “Life Goes On” have additionally been sweeping iTunes charts throughout the globe, with each the album and its title observe reaching No. 1 in at the least 90 completely different areas every lower than a day after their launch.

Congratulations to BTS on their profitable comeback!

