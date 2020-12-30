General News

BTS’s “Not As we speak” Becomes Their 11th MV To Hit 450 Million Views

December 30, 2020
1 Min Read

BTS’s “Not As we speak” has achieved a brand new milestone!

On December 29 round 3:40 p.m. KST, the music video for “Not As we speak” surpassed 450 million views on YouTube. The music video was launched on February 20, 2017 at 12:30 a.m. KST, which means that it took about 3 years, 10 months, 9 days, and three hours to succeed in the milestone.

That is BTS’s 11th music video to surpass 450 million views, after “DNA,” “Hearth,” “Faux Love,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),”, “Dope,”, “IDOL,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “Boy With Luv,” and “Dynamite.”

Watch the “Not As we speak” music video once more to rejoice!

