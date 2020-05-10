BTS’s “Not In the present day” Becomes Their 10th MV To Surpass 400 Million Views

BTS’s “Not In the present day” has achieved a brand new milestone!

On Might 9, round 9 p.m. KST, the music video for “Not In the present day” reached 400 million views on YouTube. The track was initially launched on February 19, 2017, which means that it achieved the milestone in about three years, two months, and two weeks.

“Not In the present day” is the group’s tenth music video to surpass 400 million views, after “DNA,” “Hearth,” “Dope,” “Faux Love,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “IDOL,” “Save Me,” and “Boy With Luv (which can also be their quickest).

Try the epic music video for “Not In the present day” once more beneath!