BTS’s “ON” Becomes Their 17th MV To Hit 200 Million Views

BTS’s “ON” MV has joined the 200 million views membership on YouTube!

The group launched the official music video for “ON” on February 27, and it reached 200 million views on October 16.

“ON” is now the 17th of BTS’s full group music movies to make it to the milestone, following “Dope,” “Fireplace,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “DNA,” “Not Immediately,” “Save Me,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “Boy in Luv,” “Pretend Love,” “Spring Day,” “IDOL,” “Boy With Luv,” “Struggle of Hormone,” “I Want U,” “‘ON’ Kinetic Manifesto Movie : Come Prima,” and “Dynamite.” J-Hope‘s music video for “Hen Noodle Soup” (that includes Becky G) additionally not too long ago reached 200 million views.

