BTS’s “ON” Kinetic Manifesto Film Becomes Their 14th MV To Hit 300 Million Views

BTS has hit the 300 million mark as soon as once more!

On December 12 at roughly 3:51 p.m. KST, BTS’s “ON” Kinetic Manifesto Film : Come Prima surpassed 300 million views on YouTube, making it their 14th music video to take action following “DNA,” “Fireplace,” “Dope,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “Pretend Love,” “Save Me,” “IDOL,” “Not In the present day,” “Boy With Luv,” “Boy In Luv,” “Spring Day,” and “Dynamite.”

BTS initially launched their Kinetic Manifesto Film for “ON” on February 21 at 6 p.m. KST, that means that it took the group slightly below 9 months and 21 days to succeed in the milestone.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch the highly effective “ON” Kinetic Manifesto Film : Come Prima once more beneath: