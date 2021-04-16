BTS’s “ON” Kinetic Manifesto Film Becomes Their 14th MV To Hit 350 Million Views

BTS has hit the 350 million mark with one other music video!

On April 16 at roughly 1:11 a.m. KST, BTS’s “ON” Kinetic Manifesto Film : Come Prima surpassed 350 million views on YouTube, making it the group’s 14th music video to take action after “DNA,” “Fireplace,” “Dope,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “Pretend Love,” “IDOL,” “Save Me,” “Boy With Luv,” “Not Right this moment,” “Dynamite,” “Spring Day,” and “Boy in Luv.”

BTS initially launched their Kinetic Manifesto Film for “ON” on February 21, 2020 at 6 p.m. KST, which means that it took the video simply over one 12 months, one month, and 25 days to succeed in the milestone.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch the highly effective “ON” Kinetic Manifesto Film : Come Prima once more under: