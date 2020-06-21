BTS’s “ON” Kinetic Manifesto Film Surpasses 200 Million Views

BTS has hit the 200 million mark as soon as once more!

On June 21 at roughly 5:16 a.m. KST, BTS’s “ON” Kinetic Manifesto Film : Come Prima surpassed 200 million views on YouTube, making it their 15th music video to take action following “Dope,” “Hearth,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “DNA,” “Not Right this moment,” “Save Me,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “Boy in Luv,” “Pretend Love,” “Spring Day,” “IDOL,” “Boy With Luv,” “Battle of Hormone,” and “I Want U.”

BTS initially launched their Kinetic Manifesto Film for “ON” on February 21 at 6 p.m. KST, that means that it took the group slightly below 4 months to achieve the milestone.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch the “ON” Kinetic Manifesto Film : Come Prima once more under: