General News

BTS’s “Outro : Ego” Comeback Trailer Starring J-Hope Hits 100 Million Views

March 22, 2021
1 Min Read

One other one among BTS’s movies has reached 100 million views!

On March 21 at 8:24 a.m. KST, BTS’s comeback trailer for “Map of the Soul: 7” hit 100 million views on YouTube. The video is J-Hope’s solo observe “Outro : Ego,” which—as instructed by the tune’s title—serves because the outro for BTS’s 2020 album “Map of the Soul: 7.”

The comeback trailer was first launched on February 3, 2020 at midnight KST, that means that the video took simply over one yr, one month, and 18 days to realize the feat.

Watch the “Outro : Ego” video under!

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.