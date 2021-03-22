BTS’s “Outro : Ego” Comeback Trailer Starring J-Hope Hits 100 Million Views

One other one among BTS’s movies has reached 100 million views!

On March 21 at 8:24 a.m. KST, BTS’s comeback trailer for “Map of the Soul: 7” hit 100 million views on YouTube. The video is J-Hope’s solo observe “Outro : Ego,” which—as instructed by the tune’s title—serves because the outro for BTS’s 2020 album “Map of the Soul: 7.”

The comeback trailer was first launched on February 3, 2020 at midnight KST, that means that the video took simply over one yr, one month, and 18 days to realize the feat.

Watch the “Outro : Ego” video under!