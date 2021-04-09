BTS’s “Pretend Love” Becomes Their 4th MV To Reach 900 Million Views

BTS has reached one other spectacular YouTube milestone!

The group’s music video for “Pretend Love” surpassed 900 million views on April 8 at 10:39 p.m. KST. That is roughly two years, 10 months, 20 days, and 17 hours since its launch on Might 18, 2018 at 6 p.m. KST.

“Pretend Love” is BTS’s fourth music video to achieve 900 million views following “DNA,” “Boy With Luv,” and “Dynamite.”

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch the “Pretend Love” music video once more under: