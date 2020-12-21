BTS’s RM And Henry Recognized By Arts Council Korea As 2020 Patrons Of The Arts

BTS’s RM, singer Henry, and extra have been acknowledged for his or her work to assist the humanities!

On December 21, the Arts Council of Korea introduced its 2020 Patrons of the Arts. Via an annual ceremony that started in 2012, the council acknowledges people and firms which have taken the lead in offering assist for the humanities in the course of the yr.

RM was chosen as a winner for his work as an artwork patron by means of acts reminiscent of donating 100 million received (roughly $90,400) to the Nationwide Museum of Trendy and Up to date Artwork in September. The cash was used to supply out-of-print artwork books and donate them to over 400 locations across the nation. It’s acknowledged that RM’s love for the humanities has additionally inspired an curiosity within the arts amongst BTS followers as properly.

Henry began his “Henry Collectively” sequence on YouTube in March, by means of which he makes use of a brand new technique to uncover musical prodigies. He’s additionally an honorary ambassador for Orchestra of Dream, the Korean model of the music group El Sistema.

Additional awards went to the Gwangju Museum of Artwork’s honorary director Ha Jung Woong, in addition to corporations together with KT and extra.

