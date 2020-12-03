BTS’s RM And Suga Debut In Top 10 On Billboard’s Hot 100 Songwriters Chart

BTS continues to make historical past on Billboard’s charts!

On December 2 native time, it was introduced that BTS’s RM and Suga had debuted within the prime 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 Songwriters Chart.

This chart was first launched in June 2019 and is compiled by means of information gathered from the weekly Hot 100 charts and different genre-specific Billboard charts.

BTS dominated a number of Billboard charts this previous week after their new album, “BE,” turned their fifth album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and their new title monitor “Life Goes On” turned the primary tune with largely Korean lyrics to hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100. All the opposite tracks on the album, aside from the non-musical “Skit,” additionally charted within the Hot 100. BTS additionally swept the Digital Tune Gross sales chart and the World Digital Tune Gross sales chart, set a brand new document on the Pop Songs radio airplay chart, hit No. 26 on the Streaming Songs chart Pop Songs radio airplay chart, and topped the Top Album Gross sales chart, the Unbiased Albums chart, and Billboard’s Artist 100 chart.

That is RM and Suga’s first-ever look on the Billboard Hot 100 Songwriters chart. Their debut on the chart ranked inside the prime 10, with RM at No. 3 and Suga at No. 9. RM has credit in each tune in “BE” aside from “Dynamite,” whereas Suga has credit in each tune aside from “Dynamite” and “Keep.”

David Stewart and Jessica Agombar, who’re the songwriters for BTS’s chart-topping “Dynamite,” additionally ranked within the prime 10 (tied at No. 7) this week. On the Hot 100 Producers chart, BTS’s producer Pdogg and David Stewart ranked No. 2 and No. 4 respectively.

Congratulations to BTS!