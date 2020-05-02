BTS’s RM And Suga Talk About Suga’s Upcoming Collaboration With IU, Mixtape Plans, And More

On Might 2, BTS’s RM joined Suga for one more episode of Suga’s radio present “DJ Suga’s Honey FM 06.13.”

Final week, Suga answered fan questions by way of a voice-only broadcast on the group’s V Reside channel, styled within the format of an old-school radio present.

Within the Might 2 broadcast, RM joined Suga as a visitor and the 2 talked about numerous subjects, together with Suga’s upcoming collaboration with IU. Suga produced and options on her upcoming single, “Eight,” which is ready for launch on Might 6.

RM stated, “I’ve heard it! It’s actually good. It’s a track to hearken to whereas driving. I don’t have my driver’s license, however as quickly as I heard it, I believed it was an ideal driving track. I believe that many individuals will hearken to it for a very long time.”

Suga stated, “I prefer it. The manufacturing course of was very easy so there wasn’t a whole lot of back-and-forth. I wrote the beat and the melody got here rapidly after that. After I completed engaged on it, I listened to it quite a bit. After I end engaged on a track, after it’s launched, I don’t normally hearken to it. As a result of I can solely hear the issues that I want I might do higher. The second it leaves my fingers, I believe the track belongs to the listeners.”

Suga additionally talked about his upcoming mixtape plans. He beforehand launched his first mixtape “Agust D” on SoundCloud again in 2016. He stated, “[The second mixtape] will come out when it’s completed. I’m engaged on it. If I speak just a little concerning the behind-the-scenes course of, it was supposed to return out final September. However once I heard it, I wasn’t glad. I turned it over utterly and am working arduous on it now. Don’t be in an excessive amount of of a rush for it.”

RM added, “The mixtape was delayed as a consequence of numerous components, together with each exterior components and Suga’s private satisfaction. From a outcomes perspective, I’m anticipating that the consequence will likely be nearer to good.”

Suga stated, “I can’t say that it’s good, however I’m doing my greatest. What I can say is that the discharge date is not going to be quickly. It’s not going to be quickly. It’s not popping out immediately. If you happen to wait and take your time, I’ll present you good music. I’m working arduous on writing music.”

On the finish, the 2 promised to return with extra content material sooner or later. Suga stated, “It was very therapeutic to speak with folks like this. In these instances, there are a whole lot of advantages to this.” RM added, “It was enjoyable. I’ll come everytime you name.” After he left, Suga stated, “It’s quiet once I do that alone, however there’s a distinct taste when I do it with another person.”

Lately, BTS has additionally been sharing the planning course of behind their upcoming album by way of their #StayConnected initiative.

