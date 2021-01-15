BTS’s “Run BTS!” To Collaborate With Baek Jong Won’s “Scrumptious Rendezvous”

BTS and Baek Jong Gained can be collaborating collectively!

On the January 14 broadcast of “Scrumptious Rendezvous,” Baek Jong Gained efficiently guessed the title of BTS’s hit music “Dynamite” and even named all of the members. With a proud smile, he commented, “Jin and J-Hope appeared on ‘Baek Jong Won’s High 3 Chef King.’” Then he linked with them via a video name and promised to cook dinner for them. The members stated, “See you on the present,” and the caption under hinted Baek Jong Gained can be assembly BTS quickly.

Producing director (PD) Lee Kwan Gained of the range present defined, “Baek Jong Gained personally instructed calling BTS and asking them to look on the present. Our program’s purpose is to advertise consumption of agricultural and marine merchandise. After occupied with methods to put it up for sale extra successfully, we needed to advertise Korean meals to each home and abroad shoppers, so we began a collaboration with BTS, a consultant of Korea.”

He added, “It will likely be an episode on BTS’s ‘Run BTS!’ that offers with Korean pork. Baek Jong Gained will go to the net sequence this month to cook dinner with the members. Please stay up for this collaboration as it’s a assembly between nice stars.”

On January 15, Massive Hit Leisure additionally confirmed the information, saying, “Baek Jong Gained can be on ‘Run BTS!’.”

