BTS’s “Spring Day” Becomes Their 12th MV To Hit 400 Million Views

April 5, 2021
1 Min Read

BTS has simply hit the 400 million mark with one other music video!

On April 5 at roughly 12:38 a.m. KST, BTS’s “Spring Day” surpassed 400 million views on YouTube, making it their 12th music video to take action after “DNA,” “Fireplace,” “Dope,” “Pretend Love,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “IDOL,” “Save Me, “Boy With Luv,” “Not At present,” and “Dynamite.”

BTS initially launched the music video for “Spring Day” on February 13, 2017 at 12 a.m. KST, which means that it took the track simply over 4 years, one month, and 23 days to succeed in the milestone.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch the poignant music video for “Spring Day” once more under:

