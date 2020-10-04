BTS’s “Spring Day” Becomes Their 13th MV To Hit 350 Million Views

BTS has hit the 350 million mark with one other music video on YouTube!

On October 4 round 3 a.m. KST, BTS’s music video for “Spring Day” surpassed 350 million views on YouTube, making it the group’s 13th music video to take action after “DNA,” “Hearth,” “Dope,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “Faux Love,” “IDOL,” “Save Me,” “Not At present,” “Boy With Luv,” “Boy in Luv,” and “Dynamite.”

“Spring Day” was initially launched on February 13, 2017 at 12 a.m. KST, that means that it took the music simply over three years, seven months, and 21 days to achieve the milestone.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch the poignant music video for “Spring Day” once more beneath: