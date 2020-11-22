General News

BTS’s “The Most Beautiful Moment In Life: Young Without end” Becomes Their 7th And Oldest Album To Go Silver In UK

BTS’s “The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Without end” has simply been licensed silver in the UK!

On November 20 native time, the British Phonographic Trade (BPI) introduced that BTS’s 2016 particular album “The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Without end” had acquired an official silver BRIT certification.

Not solely is “The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Without end” BTS’s seventh general album to be licensed silver in the UK, however it’s now additionally their oldest album to attain the feat.

The group has beforehand gone silver with their albums “Love Your self: Reply,” “Map of the Soul: Persona,” “Love Your self: Tear,” “Map of the Soul: 7,” “Love Your self: Her,” and “Face Your self,” in addition to their singles “Boy With Luv” (that includes Halsey), “Dynamite,” and “MIC Drop.”

In response to the BPI’s certification thresholds, albums are licensed silver at 60,000 models offered, whereas singles are licensed silver at 200,000 models offered.

Congratulations to BTS!

