BTS’s Upcoming Japanese B-Side Track To Be Used In OST For Japanese Remake Of Korean Film

A music from BTS’s upcoming Japanese album might be featured within the OST (unique soundtrack) for a film!

On July 9, Yahoo Japan and different Japanese media shops reported that BTS’s Japanese monitor “Your Eyes Inform” could be the theme music for the Japanese movie of the identical identify.

The music “Your Eyes Inform,” which was produced by Jungkook, is a b-side monitor from BTS’s fourth Japanese studio album, “Map of the Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~.” The lead single for the album, “Keep Gold,” has already been launched. “Keep Gold” additionally featured because the OST for the Japanese drama “Spiral Labyrinth – DNA Forensic Investigation.”

The film “Your Eyes Inform” is the English title of the Japanese movie “Kimi no Me ga Toikakete Iru,” which is a remake of the South Korean movie “All the time.” The movie stars Yoshitaka Yuriko and Yokohama Ryusei in a love story a couple of lady who loses her eyesight in an accident and begins speaking to a washed-up kickboxer with a traumatic previous. The South Korean model starred So Ji Sub and Han Hyo Joo in related roles.

“Map of the Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~” might be launched on July 15. The film “Your Eyes Inform” is ready to premiere on October 23.

Supply (1)