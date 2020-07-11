BTS’s V And Peakboy Hint That They’re Working On Something New

“Wooga” squad members BTS’s V and musician Peakboy have gotten followers excited with new images collectively!

On July 10, V tweeted a photograph to BTS’s official account of himself with Peakboy. He wrote within the caption, “Okay, let’s get began~” prompting ARMY all over the world to ask “Begin what?!”

Peakboy additionally posted two images of the chums on Instagram with the caption, “We’re working now.” The phrase he used for “working” is usually used when speaking about writing songs.

V and Peakboy are a part of a crew of pals that additionally contains Park Search engine optimisation Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and Park Hyung Sik. V just lately introduced that he’s hoping to launch his first mixtape this yr and shared a music preview.

