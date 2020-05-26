BTS’s V Breaks PSY’s Record On International iTunes Top Songs Charts With “Candy Night time” OST

BTS’s V has now damaged a document set by PSY eight years in the past on iTunes!

Again on March 13, V launched his self-composed OST titled “Candy Night time” for the drama “Itaewon Class,” which starred his good pal Park Web optimization Joon. The tune went on to high many charts and even got here in No. 2 on Billboard’s Digital Music Gross sales Chart for March 28, which means it was the second hottest tune in america that week.

On the day after “Candy Night time” got here out, it was introduced that it had topped the iTunes Top Songs charts of 77 areas around the globe.

Nevertheless, it didn’t cease there! It has continued to take No. 1s in different areas, and it just lately grabbed the highest spot in Lebanon, Malta, Laos, Spain, Armenia, and Latvia. It was introduced that by Could 25 at 8:40 a.m. KST, “Candy Night time” had topped the iTunes Top Songs charts in 88 areas total.

Because of this BTS’s V has made historical past by breaking the document for the best variety of iTunes Top Songs chart No. 1s for a observe by a Korean soloist. The earlier document was held by PSY’s “Gangnam Fashion,” which reached the highest of 86 iTunes charts in 2012.

The feat is especially spectacular contemplating that “Candy Night time” was a soundtrack with none promotions or perhaps a music video starring V!

As a part of the celebrations, followers trended the hashtag #HistoryMakerV on Twitter, and it soared to No. 1 on Korea’s tendencies and No. 2 on worldwide tendencies.

Congratulations to V!

Supply (1)