BTS’s V Gives PSY A Big Hug In Photos

PSY shared pictures from assembly up with BTS’s V!

On September 21, PSY posted two pictures with V on his Instagram and wrote within the caption, “me & v 1231 & 1230” with a celebration emoji. PSY and V’s birthdays are solely in the future aside, with PSY’s on December 31 and V’s on December 30.

V is called an enormous fan of PSY, so followers are celebrating attending to see him together with his personal idol!

Taehyung is a large fan of PSY since then and now take a look at him ??? pic.twitter.com/AJPV0v44xz — TIN-틴⁷? (@taebokkiii) September 21, 2020

“My celeb was PSY, each time I hearken to this music, I feel to myself, I ought to grow to be a singer like him” — Taehyung actually admire PSY & so joyful again then when PSY adopted BTS on twitter & replied to his tweet and now each legends are in a single photograph pic.twitter.com/4zhjPw0TnC — LaLune12⁷??????❤ (@Adri939287) September 21, 2020

Keep in mind how taehyung instructed everybody that his function mannequin is psy, and the way joyful he’s when psy adopted him again ???? i stan profitable fan boy pic.twitter.com/KbuxSYm4oi — euphoria ? enhypen (@naesarang_ph) September 21, 2020

PSY and BTS have each achieved nice worldwide success, and PSY lately celebrated BTS’s “Dynamite” hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s Scorching 100 by posting on his Instagram story to share how proud he was.