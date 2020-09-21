General News

BTS’s V Gives PSY A Big Hug In Photos

September 21, 2020
PSY shared pictures from assembly up with BTS’s V!

On September 21, PSY posted two pictures with V on his Instagram and wrote within the caption, “me & v 1231 & 1230” with a celebration emoji. PSY and V’s birthdays are solely in the future aside, with PSY’s on December 31 and V’s on December 30.

V is called an enormous fan of PSY, so followers are celebrating attending to see him together with his personal idol!

PSY and BTS have each achieved nice worldwide success, and PSY lately celebrated BTS’s “Dynamite” hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s Scorching 100 by posting on his Instagram story to share how proud he was.

