BTS’s V Is The First To Star In Concept Photos For Upcoming Album “BE”

BTS has dropped the primary particular person idea images for his or her upcoming self-directed album “BE”!

V, who’s answerable for visible course on the album, is the primary member to star within the idea images shared by Huge Hit Leisure on November 2 at midnight KST. The images had been additionally tagged “Curated by BTS,” referencing BTS’ direct participation within the new album.

The hyperlink included within the tweet additionally guides followers to an interactive model of the idea photograph that features audio clips of V speaking concerning the totally different points of his room because the “curator.” The audio clips embrace English subtitles.

“BE” is ready to be launched on November 20 and options direct participation from BTS within the music, idea, design, course, and extra. The title observe of the album is “Life Goes On.” Take a look at the idea clips right here!