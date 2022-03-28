Bublik’s unexpected resource at the Miami Masters 1000: point with the handle of the racket and congratulations from the rival

The Kazakh tennis player got tired of being thrown balloons and returned it with the handle of the racket



the figure of Alexander Bublik usually has its flashes of originality on the circuit and had a new episode in the United States after performing an unexpected hit with the handle of his racket to win a point in a 6-3, 6-2 loss to Casper Ruud for the round of 32 of the Masters 1000 de Miami. The decision to return the ball in an unorthodox manner left the stadium crowd and even their Norwegian opponent in awe.

The Kazakh has accustomed the public to expect the unexpected during his matches over the past few years and once again stood before the eyes of the tennis world. During the match against the sixth best seed in the tournament, and while he fell 0-4 in the second set after losing the first, Bublik found himself up 40-15 with the possibility of winning the first game of the set. .

After a forehand attack, Ruud hit a lob that Alexander watched with annoyance at how high the ball went. Once in position to return, he ran quickly towards the net when he saw that he was about to fall and, as he did so, he turned the racket in his hands. In true style and with a smile on her face, she made contact with the handle to usher her past Ruud.

The Kazakh is one of the most striking characters on the circuit along with Nick Kyrgios (Photo: Reuters)

The Norwegian arrived with just enough to make a float return so that seconds later, the Kazakh closed the play with a powerful shot. The fans present at the venue showed their astonishment in a notorious way and the commentators of the official broadcast were also speechless. Bublik, 24, the current world number 33, was also delighted by the madness and enjoyed his way to the bench with a big smile. The Norwegian, far from getting angry, shook his hand at the intersection in approval.

However, Casper closed his victory with a convincing 6-3 and 6-2 in 58 minutes of play. Despite the setback, Bublik remained in good spirits and wished Ruud well at the net: “You played well today.” His opponent, while laughing, responded by telling Alexander that his unexpected decision would end up on the platforms of Tennis TVwhich finally happened.

Within the reactions that existed of the shot that became viral on social networks, he was involved Nick Kyrgios. After beating Fabio Fognini to reach the round of 16, the Australian liked Bublik’s idea and commented on the post. “This is crazy”wrote the Australian Open doubles champion who had a new trick up his sleeve for some future occasion.

