Buccaneers GM Jason Licht ready to make draft selections the old-fashioned way

April 11, 2020
Tampa Bay Buccaneers frequent supervisor Jason Licht talked about Thursday he’s ready to take care of the NFL Draft even if era throughout the digital plans fail him.



