Bucharest Documentary ‘Acasa, My House’ Gets Trailer

Zeitgeist Movies has unveiled the primary official trailer for Radu Ciorniciuc’s documentary “Acasa, My House,” following a Roma household who lived in concord with nature for almost twenty years within the Bucharest Delta.

The movie, which debuted on the Sundance Movie Pageant earlier this 12 months, portrays the Enache household — father Gică, mom Niculina and their 9 youngsters — residing subsequent to an deserted reservoir simply outdoors the metropolis. When the realm is remodeled right into a public nationwide park, they’re compelled to depart behind their unconventional life and transfer to the town.

The footage, launched Friday, exhibits the kids pulling fish out of the lake with their naked fingers and hiding within the bushes from social employees, then coping with the modified circumstances after their ramshackle hut will get demolished. It features a seemingly inconceivable go to by Britain’s Prince Charles to acknowledge the tract as an city wildlife reserve and the resistance Gică to leaving, telling social employees, “I’ll set myself on hearth. I’m not afraid to die.”

The trailer additionally depicts the difficulties the household faces within the metropolis with the oldest son, Vali, telling his father, “You had 20 youngsters and also you gave them nothing.”

Zeitgeist Movies is submitting the movie for the upcoming Academy Awards in the perfect documentary function class. “Acasa” received a Particular Jury Award within the World Cinema Documentary Competitors at Sundance and has been nominated for the IDA Awards, Cinema Eye Honors and European Movie Awards. It has received awards on the Thessaloniki Documentary Movie Pageant, Cologne Movie Pageant, Krakaow Movie Pageant, Sarajevo Movie Pageant and DOK.FEST Munchen.

Ciorniciuc had been working as an investigative journalist earlier than launching the mission. “Ethan Hawke joined our marketing campaign of elevating cash for kids residing in poverty and serving to them with their training,” he instructed Selection in October.

“Acasa, My House” will probably be launched in theaters by Zeitgeist Movies in affiliation with Kino Lorber on Jan. 15. Watch the trailer under.