Buchwald Launches Communications Arm with Sarah Shulman as Director – Variety

Buchwald has employed Sarah Shulman as the company’s first ever director of company communications.

Shulman’s duties will embody dealing with inside and exterior communications, media relations, particular occasions, shopper publicity and strategic planning for the company.

“Sarah is a well-respected communications chief whose strategic pondering, inventive intuition and devoted work ethic can be an immense asset as we proceed to form our narrative,” mentioned Buchwald’s West Coast co-heads Julia Buchwald and Ryan Martin in a joint assertion. “We’re delighted to have Sarah be part of our ever-growing workforce.”

Schulman had been serving at Verve, the place she launched the boutique company’s communications division in 2017, executing press technique and releases for nationwide bulletins together with signing the WGA Code of Conduct and responding to #PayUpHollwood. Earlier than Verve, Shulman spent 5 years within the company communications division at ICM Companions.

Buchwald additionally employed activist and advertising and marketing skilled Nathan Pirtle final week within the new position of director of variety and inclusion.