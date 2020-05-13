Buck’s Fizz reunite for Eurovision treat

We’re nonetheless coming to phrases with Eurovision being cancelled for the primary time in its historical past.

However that doesn’t imply we gained’t be celebrating on Saturday night time, with an evening of Eurovision-themed programmes on the BBC being all of the excuse we have to fly the flag.

And former UK victors Bucks Fizz have been getting us within the temper with a shock efficiency of their 1981 successful music, Making Your Thoughts Up, on BBC Breakfast.

Performing alongside BBC Moscow correspondent and Eurovision superfan, Steve Rosenberg, the group, now often called simply The Fizz, entered into the spirit of the event by carrying the colors they wore for their triumphant efficiency. Cheryl Baker (in purple), Mike Nolan (in blue) and Jay Aston (in yellow) carried out their basic hit with gusto, every singing from their properties, whereas a delighted Steve performed alongside on the piano. The fourth member of Bucks Fizz, Bobby G, not performs with the group.

The shock efficiency delighted BBC Breakfast viewers on Tuesday morning. Whereas the group danced alongside to their hit, they left the enduring skirt-ripping second for when they can carry out collectively in individual!

Bucks Fizz are one in all solely 5 acts to win Eurovision for the UK. The others have been Sandie Shaw in 1967 with Puppet on a String, Lulu with Increase Bang a Bang in 1969, Brotherhood of Man with Save Your Kisses For Me in 1976 and Katrina and the Waves with Love Shine a Gentle in 1997.

It stays to be seen whether or not the UK will ever take that elusive sixth victory, nevertheless it’s good to reminisce concerning the glory days isn’t it?

The BBC’s different Eurovision protection begins on Saturday at 6.25pm on BBC1 with Eurovision: Come Collectively. To seek out out what else is on, try our TV Information.