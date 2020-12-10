Buddhadeb Bhattacharya Health Condition: Former CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya in critical condition, still on ventilator

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya Health Condition: Veteran leader of Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya’s health improved slightly on Thursday, but his condition is still critical. Sources in the hospital said that the 76-year-old leader is still on ventilator. “His condition has improved somewhat,” said a senior doctor treating Buddhadev at the hospital. His PCOTU level is also stable and this morning it was 42. This level is normal for patients with COPD (respiratory obstruction from lung obstruction). They are placed on ventilators and their condition is critical. ” Also Read – Buddhadeb Bhattacharya Health News: Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was taken to hospital

The hospital said in a statement that his heart condition, heart rate, blood pressure and oxygen levels are stable at this time. He said that the primary examination, including blood tests, showed no specific abnormalities. A seven-member team of doctors assessed his condition.

The statement said that Bhattacharya will also be put on ventilator on Thursday and plans are being made to remove him slowly from the ventilator. Bhattacharya was placed on ventilator support in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the private hospital on Wednesday afternoon after increasing respiratory discomfort. Giving further treatment information, a senior doctor said that adequate nutrients are being given to Bhattacharya and other things are being taken care of. He said, "He is still on ventilator."

“The doctors are constantly monitoring his health and taking appropriate steps,” the doctor said. Bhattacharya’s family members were informed of his health status and CPI (M) state secretary Surya Kant Mishra arrived at the hospital during the day. The doctor said that the CPI leader’s oxygen level is around 90 to 95 percent and he has become conscious.

Bhattacharya’s Kovid-19 infection was not confirmed, but some disorders were detected in his CT scan of his brain. Bhattacharya, who was the Chief Minister of West Bengal from the year 2000 to 2011, has been battling respiratory problems and other diseases with aging for some time. He has been away from public life for the last few years. In 2015, Buddhadev was ousted from the CPI (M) ‘s Politburo and Central Committee.