Buddhadeb Bhattacharya Health News: Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was taken to hospital …

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya Health Update: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was rushed to a hospital in Kolkata after suffering from shortness of breath. Sources said that in the 'Flu Clinic' of the hospital, doctors are treating senior CPI (M) leader Bhattacharya (Buddhadeb Bhattacharya).

A private hospital official said, "He is undergoing treatment." They are being examined in our flu clinics, after which it will be decided whether they need to be hospitalized or not. '

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted and tweeted, "Former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya is hospitalized due to breathing problems. I wish him well as soon as possible. '

Concerned to hear that former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has been hospitalized with breathing problems. Praying for his speedy recovery and wishing him well – Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 9, 2020

Let us tell you that Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, who was the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011, has been battling respiratory problems and other age related diseases for some time. He resigned from the CPI-M’s Central Committee Politburo as well as the State Secretariat in 2018.

