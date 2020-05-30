Buddies: 11 Brilliant Inside Jokes That Every True Fan Will Get

Regina Phalange

Every every so often, the characters of Buddies would use pseudonyms for no matter purpose, with Joey going by Ken Adams at one time and Phoebe, greater than as soon as, introducing herself as Regina Phalange. Whereas the final title could also be synonymous with a bone that exists within the finger or the toe, it actually rolls off the tongue extra successfully than “Princess Consuela Banana Hammock.” The alias got here to its peak within the sequence finale when Phoebe efficiently received Rachel (and ultimately the remainder of the passengers) off a airplane to Paris by telling her over the telephone she suspected one of many “phalanges” may be defective.