Buenos Aires Half Marathon: tips for running 21 km for the first time

Tomorrow the city’s half marathon will be run in Buenos Aires. It is a mass race of around twenty thousand runners, for which several things need to be taken into account when participating, even more so when you are a novice runner. It is always an unforgettable experience to run a new distance, so the first big news is that it is an event to treasure.

The race starts before the day of the competition. You must train conscientiously and know that when competing one must be honest with oneself about how good that preparation has been . If it has not been optimal, you will have to be realistic when choosing a rhythm and a strategy.

When there is only one week left, the die is already cast in that aspect, you can not do more, just the last light workouts and rest. It is convenient lower the load of kilometers in the previous days to be well ready.

Enjoying the environment is good, always maintaining concentration on the race

Take more care than ever of diet and hydration and sleep well the days before . The night before the stress it often makes it hard to get a good night’s sleep, so it’s best to get a good amount of sleep on Friday night, in this case. Even if you don’t sleep the night before the competition, stay in bed so that the legs rest.

Put everything in order before going to sleep. Deploy everything necessary for the race in such a way that we can see it and check that nothing is missing. Review a couple of times before going to sleep. Looking for things at the last minute just woken up usually produces forgetfulness and unnecessary nerves . Everything we are going to wear and the accessories we use.

Don’t forget the Vaseline to prevent chafing and the safety pins for the bib number. Charge the clock battery, something that more than one has failed. If it is possible not to store everything, leave it unfolded and then get dressed in the morning.

The first half marathon requires caution. There is time to accelerate if we start slower, but if we start too fast we will suffer in the final kilometers

Half marathons are usually early in the morning, so go to sleep a little earlier than usual and get up early. Have breakfast what you usually have for breakfast, maybe a little more, but nothing that differs too much. Didn’t eat something new for breakfast that day. Don’t forget to be hydrated. Going to the bathroom, the great theme of corridors . Wake up early so that this is not lacking, everyone knows their body. Wear tissues in the kitforever.

Arrive at the race site on time. Having investigated the accesses as best as possible and calculating everything so that there is time . Something, always, happens, for which an extra precaution does not hurt. Remember that you have to arrive, know where to leave your clothes and get warm. If they can have a sweatshirt or blanket to discard, they will be able to leave their clothes earlier and go to the start area proper in time. The diver or manta throw it away before starting.

A little cold before starting is fine, but not very cold, because it consumes energy. Warm up correctly, particularly joint movements, other than a cold start. Mass races require entering the corrals earlier, which is always a problem, but it is.

At the start do not locate in a place that does not correspond to your rhythm . Dating people much faster is dangerous y frustrating. Respect others and everyone’s safety. Be honest with yourself, place yourself where you belong. If they are fast, they can go further. Concentrate on the race, don’t go out distracted, put everything in those first few meters so as not to collide with others. Don’t look for cameras, find your rhythm and move on. There will be cameras later, when it’s not a whole sea of ​​people.

Take more care than ever of diet and hydration and sleep well the days before. The night before stress often makes it difficult to sleep well

The first half marathon requires caution. There is time to accelerate if we start slower, but if we start too fast we will suffer in the final kilometers . Suffering, if you run hard, you always suffer, but it is one thing to fight to keep up or accelerate, and another is to lose a lot of speed and suffer from premature exhaustion.

Being conservative is good advice for a rookie, particularly because it is 21 km and therefore it can be accelerated if we have rest later. go from slower to fasterwhich also allows more people to pass, a great injection of motivation that helps the runner even more.

Do not skip the hydration stations, use them all. At first it may seem that they are not needed, but with the passing of the kilometers it is too late if we become dehydrated. Find out where they are if you want certainties. Run as smooth as possible, to find a good rhythm and stay with it. You can lose a couple of seconds on a climb and then recover them on the descents.

(Thomas Khazki)

Evaluate the race in parts, being key to evaluate how we feel in the middle. If at kilometer 11 we are very well, we can try to pick up the pace. Leave a little, just a little, to lash out at the end. In the last 500 meters everyone can accelerate if they have planned the race, but if you can pick up the pace in the last three or four, it’s a beautiful ending.

Enjoying the environment is good, always keeping the concentration on the race . Enjoy the moment and at the same time take it seriously. The thrill of running the miles of a half marathon for the first time is truly beautiful. When the arrival arch is seen, the emotion is total. A small but nice detail is to run with everything you have until you pass the goal, not to let up for a moment in that final meter, but not crossing your arms to turn off the stopwatch until two or three steps later. If we are lucky, a photo will immortalize our dorsal number of that historical moment in our life runner .

Rookies and veterans alike love taking part in a race like this. Everyone lives on the same circuit and everyone passes the same goal. The medal, a piece of metal, has a gigantic value. What seemed so far away has become true, we have the right to be proud . Let nothing and no one stop us from enjoying it.

It is a simple advice but it must be repeated, we run because it makes us happywe must, due to the enormous effort we have made, enjoy, enjoy and enjoy.

*Santiago García is a marathon runner, author of the book “Running to live, living to run” and “Running again”. He completed the Six World Marathon Majors twice. On Instagram: @sangarciacorre.

