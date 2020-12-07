General News

Buffalo Dragon Launches With Thriller 'The Stranger In Our Mattress'

December 7, 2020
New U.Ok. unbiased manufacturing firm Buffalo Dragon has launched with an adaptation of Samantha Lee Howe’s bestselling novel “The Stranger In Our Mattress.”

The psychological thriller stars Samantha Bond (“Downton Abbey”), Emily Berrington (“People”) and Ben Lloyd Hughes (“Business”).

The movie, directed by Giles Alderson (“The Dare”), from a screenplay by Samantha Lee Howe, sees a seemingly fortunately married lady go away her husband for a lover who mysteriously disappears.

The solid additionally contains Joseph Marcell (“Recent Prince of Bel-Air”), Nina Wadia (“Aladdin”), Andi Osho (“I Might Destroy You”), Bart Edwards (“The Witcher”) and Paul Casar (“Detectorists”).

Manufacturing is presently underway in London beneath strict COVID-19 guidelines. Buffalo Dragon is owned by Terri Dwyer and Greg Barrow. Dwyer is producing alongside Dean Fisher of Scanner Rhodes Productions.

“The business has already been crushed by the pandemic and we needed to discover a challenge we felt we might do while nonetheless adhering to all the federal government pointers,” Dwyer stated.

Director Giles Alderson added, “I’m delighted to be making this movie and dealing with Sam, Ben and Emily and the remainder of the solid, particularly throughout such troublesome instances, and couldn’t be happier with the workforce now we have.”

“The Stranger In Our Mattress” is because of be launched in U.Ok. cinemas in early summer time subsequent 12 months.

The guide “The Stranger In Our Mattress” was printed by One Extra Chapter, an imprint of HarperCollins. The rights have been bought by Katie Langridge of Knight Corridor Company, on behalf of Camilla Shestopal of Shesto Literary.

