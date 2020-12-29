Buffalo dung on new road, owner had to pay fine of Rs 10,000

A strange case has come to light in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Where a buffalo owner has to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 for his buffalo dung on the road. Actually, this is the case of Gwalior city, where the Municipal Corporation is constructing a new road. While the road work was going on, a dairy operator’s buffalo dung on the road while leaving. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Municipal Corporation, who suddenly arrived, saw that the buffalo had dung on the new road, then he was very angry and ordered the buffalo owner to be fined. Also Read – Farmers Protest: Farmers jam on Delhi border, Vaghela detention in Gujarat, Lallu in UP custody, Digvijay said – Congressman sleeping

Municipal commissioners got angry

About this incident, Gwalior Municipal Corporation official Manish Kanojia told that the work of renovation of the road leading to DB City is going on. During the repair work of the road, when Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Makin came to inspect, at the same time a buffalo from the herd of buffalo dung on the road. The Municipal Commissioner was angered by this. He immediately instructed the officials to impose a fine on the buffalo owner. Also Read – MP Freedom of Religion Bill 2020: Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approves bill against ‘Love Jihad’

Buffalo owner admitted mistake, paid a fine of Rs 10,000

After the commissioner’s order, the municipal officials immediately located the buffalo owner and reached his house. Municipal officials imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on dairy operator Betal Singh. After this, dairy owner Betal Singh has also submitted a penalty in the Municipal Corporation office, assuming mistake. Also Read – Effect of New Farm Law: Attachment of a businessman who is not paying money to buy paddy, then the dues were distributed to the farmers