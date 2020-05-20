Buffy The Vampire Slayer creator would make Willow bisexual today

Joss Whedon, the creator of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has mentioned that if he had been to reboot the sci-fi collection, he would painting Willow as bisexual.

Willow Rosenberg, performed by How I Met Your Mom’s Alyson Hannigan, was a essential staple of Buffy’s Scooby Gang all through the present’s seven collection and recognized as homosexual after falling in love with witch Tara throughout season 4, regardless of her earlier romantic curiosity in males.

Chatting with Metro.co.uk, Whedon mentioned he initially needed Willow to be bisexual, nevertheless he was pressured into not doing so over fears that her same-sex romances would seem to be a “section”.

“There are issues you possibly can’t do, that to [the society at the time],” he mentioned. “It [was] like, ‘OK, you possibly can’t make Willow bi, you possibly can’t say it is a section, as a result of that’s what folks do to disclaim their existence.”

“So if I did it now, I’d be like sure she may be bi. As a result of some individuals are! However again then it was like, ‘no…we’re not prepared for that’.”

Willow’s relationship with Tara made historical past in 1999 as the primary long-term lesbian relationship on US tv.

Since Buffy’s last season in 2003, Whedon has discovered himself on the helm of a number of superhero blockbusters, together with The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron and horror-comedy The Cabin within the Woods.

Earlier today (20th Could), RadioTimes.com solely revealed that every one seven seasons of Buffy can be obtainable to stream on All4 within the UK from 1st June.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer can be obtainable on All four from the 1st June 2020 and can air on E4 on weekdays at 11pm from the identical day. For those who’re on the lookout for extra to look at, try our TV Information.