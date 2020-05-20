Buffy the Vampire Slayer is coming to UK TV and streaming – for free!

UK TV viewers ought to put together to Slay at House – as a result of this spring, all seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer can be out there to stream in the UK on All4.

RadioTimes.com can completely reveal that Joss Whedon’s acclaimed world hit is coming to Channel 4’s free Video-On-Demand service from 1st June, permitting followers to relive the adventures of Buffy, Xander, Willow, Giles, Spike and extra from the very starting.

Channel Four acquired the sequence (which may even air at 11pm each weeknight on terrestrial channel E4 from 1st June) by way of a licensing take care of the Walt Disney Firm, which is able to give everybody an opportunity to go to the vampire-plagued streets of Sunnydale as soon as once more.

“We’re ecstatic that we get to re-live the phenomenal success Buffy The Vampire Slayer has had over the previous 23 years,” mentioned Channel 4’s Head of Acquisitions Nick Lee.

“This for many is a long-awaited likelihood to relive this iconic sequence. For others, will probably be an opportunity to expertise it for the very first time, and discover out what all the fuss is about!”

Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan and Anthony Head amongst many others, Buffy the Vampire Slayer first got here to screens in 1997 and grew to become a worldwide popular culture sensation over the course of its 144 episodes.

That includes high-concept storylines involving vampires, demons, gods, twisted human villains and many extra bizarre and fantastic creatures, the sequence was additionally famend for its whip-smart dialogue, tight plotting and creative one-off episodes, together with a largely silent episode and a musical.

Now, each followers and newcomers can expertise the entire factor from the begin – and as we’ve famous earlier than, the entire factor is an ideal lockdown binge. Feels like the excellent time for Buffy to resurrect herself as soon as extra…

Buffy The Vampire Slayer can be out there on All Four from the 1st June 2020, and will air on E4 on weekdays at 11:00pm from the similar date