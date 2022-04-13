Bugsnax, exclusive to PlayStation consoles, dates its landing on Xbox via Game Pass and Nintendo Switch

In addition, PlayStation remembers the details of its next free update, which will be released very soon.

The creators of Octodad returned to the fray with a title as colorful as it is unique: Bugsnax. After enjoying a temporary exclusivity on PlayStation consoles, the Young Horses team believes that it is time to spread to other platforms and, how could it be otherwise, they have already announced the landing in Nintendo Switch, Xbox One y Xbox Series. But the thing does not end here, since the developers celebrate this launch by announcing the inclusion of the game in Xbox Game Pass.

Bugsnax is coming to Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch on April 28If you are interested in this nice title about extravagant beings, keep in mind that it will be available for Microsoft and Nintendo consoles from 28th of April. Therefore, there are not many days left for more players to discover a carefree adventure that will invite us to catch more than 100 species different from Bugsnax, creatures that are bugs and snacks at the same time.

On the other hand, PlayStation has recalled some of the news that will be released with the free Bugsnax update, which will be released soon. To further the challenge of the game and maintain that comedic tone, the developers have prepared a new island with giant Bugsnax, although the patch will also include new challenges and the possibility of decorate our own house.

It’s no surprise that Young Horses has opened up their game to more platforms, as they had expressed their intentions just over a year ago. Of course, it should be noted that the game hide more secrets of what it appears, because the companion Jesús Bella described it in this way in the analysis of Bugsnax: “An experiment made for those who precisely want something unique and rarely possible“.

Más sobre: Bugsnax, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One, Xbox Series y Young Horses.