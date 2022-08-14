Build houses to sell them for the best price in this colorful space sandbox – trailer and details

This THQ Nordic game is developed by the authors of Little Big Workshop.

In addition to discovering the return of Alone in the Dark, the last event of THQ Nordic has served to present a new sandbox that responds to the name of Space for Sale, and offers us something as fun as creating the best houses on alien worlds to sell them to the eccentric clients who have contracted our services.

You can play alone or with a friend in cooperative mode“The housing market is based on location, so venture to discover the wonders scattered throughout your solar system and, more importantly, try to turn them into juicy profits,” reads the official description of this game developed by the authors of Little Big Workshop, a curious title that proposes us to manage work areas in a workshop, of course, with crazy consequences for the business. What are the great promises of the new Mirage Games?

To begin with, the authors of Space for Sale have highlighted the careful design of the alien worlds that we can freely explore, since all of them have been created by hand taking care of even the smallest detail. Another interesting detail has to do with the -apparent- absence of combat. Instead of attacking the wild Fauna that populates these worlds, we will have to observe it to learn new ways of interacting with the scenery that surrounds us.

You will have to study the wildlife to learn new ways to progressDuring our wanderings through these worlds we will have to collect raw materials with which we can improve and expand our base of operations, in addition to the protagonist’s own work team. As in other titles of the style, it is necessary to combine several of these resources and plans to continue progressing in the game, to the point of creating power lines, to cite an example.

Announced only for PC, Space for Sale will offer us missions to please the customers who have contracted our services, all with a lot of humor and colorful graphics. We can enjoy the game alone or play with a friend thanks to the cooperative multiplayer.

