Bujji Ila Raa is a Telugu language film. The film unlock date is 15 October 2021. It contains Sunil, Dhanraj within the solid.

Tale

The plot revolves round mysterious occasions in a town. Issues take a flip as few other people attempt to monitor down the occasions. Can they remedy the problems?

Bujji Ila Raa Solid

Director: Anji

Style: Thriller, Mystery, Crime

Language: Telugu

Liberate Date: 15 October 2021

Trailer

But to be launched