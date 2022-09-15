Bukele’s government extended the emergency regime for the sixth time despite criticism of human rights violations

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, is betting on winning a “war” against the gangs that already exceeds 50,000 detainees in less than six months, while his government prepares laws to lock them up for a long time, amid questions about alleged violations of human rights.

The congress of el salvador approved this Wednesday a sixth overtime for 30 days from exception regime to combat gangs, and with which some 52,000 people, allegedly gang members, have been arrested.

“The exception regime is extended throughout the national territory for a period of 30 days,” said the decree approved with the votes of 65 deputies, allies of the president’s government Nayib Bukele.

“It is necessary to uproot everything that has done harm to our country,” said the president of the congress, Ernesto Castrobefore submitting the measure requested by the government to a vote.

In response to an escalation of 87 murders committed between March 25 and 27, the congress accepted a request from the government to decree the emergency regime, which has been extended at least until October 18y has allowed the arrest without warrant of just over 52,000 suspected gang members.

The exceptional regime also suspends freedom of association, the right to defense that a defendant has, extends the period of preventive detention from 3 to 15 days and empowers the interception of communications.

Most of the gang members are related to the organizations Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18.

The exception regime has been criticized and disapproved by human rights organizationsconsidering that the measure represents a mechanism to disrespect the rights of detainees.

The deputy director for the Americas of Human Rights Watch (HRW), Tamara Taraciukposted on his Twitter account on Tuesday that the emergency regime “has turned out to be a disaster in terms of Human Rights.”

For the HRW representative, El Salvador is a country where “anyone is exposed to abuse” due to this regime.

Before the government’s “war” against the gangs, there were some 16,000 of their members in prison.

Last June, Juan Papier, senior investigator of the Americas Division of Human Rights Watch (HRW), stated on his Twitter account that the organization has documented more than 100 cases of “arbitrary arrests” and “several deaths” under the exceptional regime in force in El Salvador since the end of March.

“El Salvador: we continue to receive reports of human rights violations in the exceptional regime,” Pappier published on the aforementioned social network

“We have already documented in detail a sample of more than 100 cases of arbitrary arrests and several deaths” and that “the agents who commit abuses must know that they will be prosecuted in the future,” he added.

Local press reports indicate that Under the emergency regime, some 40 people have died in detention and in the custody of the authorities..

At the beginning of May, HRW registered at least 40 cases of abuses committed in the Central American country during the emergency regime, decreed at the end of March to control a scale of violence attributed to gangs.



“In some cases, the families assure that the inmates died as a result of torture because, when reviewing the corpses, they have found fractured bones, skin lacerations, bruises and deep head wounds,” he reported. Today’s Diary on your doorstep.

In this first report, prepared in conjunction with the Salvadoran humanitarian organization Cristosal, it is stated that in 20 cases the security forces raided the victims’ homes without presenting a court order.

In 5 cases, witnesses indicated that police or soldiers had beaten people while they were being detained, they said.

The organizations pointed out that in most cases the witnesses indicated that the security forces had not presented an arrest warrant, nor explained the reasons for the arrests.

